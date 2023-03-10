Salesforce has integrated ChatGPT, a language model created by OpenAI, into its Slack chat service to increase productivity in workspaces.

Slack, a cloud-based messaging app used by teams and organizations by Salesforce has integrated ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI, into its service. This integration intends to help users save time and increase productivity by getting instant conversation summaries to stay informed, research tools to learn about any topic, and provide writing assistance to quickly draft messages.

Boosting productivity with the help of AI

The ChatGPT integration into Slack helps raise productivity by:

Summarizing chats and threads to help users get caught up quicker.

Lends the power of AI-powered research tools to build expertise faster.

AI-powered writing assistance helps users spend less time crafting replies, status updates, and meeting notes.

Chief Product Officer of Slack, Noah Desai Weiss said:

« OpenAI has been a great Slack customer, and we’re even more excited for them to be an amazing Slack partner. The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface. There couldn’t be a more natural fit. This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization’s channel archives. We’re excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone. »

