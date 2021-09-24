The increasing price of storage and limited availability creates a significant challenge for IT. To handle this, StorONE now combines StorONE’s S1: Enterprise Storage Platform with Seagate’s Exos AP5U84 to help organizations lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).

To maximize data protection

Organizations can start using the solution as backup storage to reduce backup windows. This combined solution built-in auto-tiering also meets the recovery requirements while lowering costs. They may use the same platform to address later archive, NAS, VMware, and even database workloads.

Mike Herbig, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for Seagate, said,

“When combined with StorONE’s Enterprise Storage Platform, the Exos AP is a storage workhorse solving a wide range of use cases including backup, archive, VMware, and database environments. With StorONE software and Exos AP, IT professionals can stay ahead of organizational expectations with a platform that is flexible enough to adapt to any workload IO requirement while significantly reducing both the CAPEX and OPEX of storage.”

StorONE with Seagate’s Exos AP lowers TCO; it also maximizes data protection. The other features of the solution:

StorONE writes all data to persistent media. The efficiency of the StorONE platform delivers high-performance, cacheless architecture without depending on a risky write cache.

The platform includes StorONE’s vRAID, which provides three plus drive redundancies and rapid high-density hard disk drive rebuilds.

It includes S1:Snap, StorONE’s unique snapshot feature that can take a snapshot every minute and retain those snapshots for decades without impacting performance. S1:Snap provides the ultimate protection against a ransomware attack.

S1:Replicate provides synchronous and asynchronous data replication within the data center and off-site to a remote location, an MSP, or the public cloud .

See more Software News