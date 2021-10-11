Software-defined enterprise storage platform company provider, StorONE announced that it has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Spinnakar. The duo will bring the platform to the EMEA market for deploying any workloads, supporting all storage protocols, and utilizing any mix of media and applications.

EMEA market

The company is building its global customer base with select distribution partnerships that drive engaging go-to-market initiatives, increase adoption rates and service accounts. Spinnakar aims to bring the top emerging technologies for cloud, data center, and security to the EMEA market.

StorONE’s S1 Enterprise Storage Platform simplifies storage infrastructures for organizations and reduces costs. It also provides IT professionals with a solution more than the objectives of software-defined storage, creating a storage platform the meets all present storage needs and is ready for future innovation. It is also a protocol-independent platform, including fiber, iSCSI, NFS, SMB, and S3. Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE said,

“Spinnakar brings tremendous value to StorONE by leveraging their distribution channel and end-user relationships to ensure our Enterprise Storage Platform reaches organizations throughout the EMEA that need advanced cloud and data center technologies. Spinnakar has the expertise and knowledge we seek in partners to ensure that the full value of our platform is able to be deployed in the most challenging IT environments. The S1 portfolio of products slips seamlessly into existing infrastructure while extracting maximum performance and providing a complete feature set. We feel this is going to be an excellent partnership with value for both parties and customers alike.”

See more Software News