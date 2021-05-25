The first stable release of Sublime Text 4 is ready to download. Its new major features are developed to improve your workflow and a countless number of minor improvements across the board. You can download Sublime Text 4 here.
Improvements in Sublime Text 4
File tabs have been enhanced to make split views effortless, with support throughout the interface and built-in commands. Sublime Text for Mac now includes native support for Apple Silicon processors. Additionally, Linux ARM64 builds are available for devices like the Raspberry Pi.
Sublime Text 4 now also comes with a refresh IU. This means themes and color schemes support auto dark-mode switching. The Adaptive theme on Windows and Linux now features custom title bars. The auto-complete now provides smart completions based on existing code in a project.
GPU rendering
At the side of GPU, Sublime Text can now utilize your GPU on Linux, Mac, and Windows when rendering the interface.
The other improvements at a glance:
• Context-aware autocomplete
• TypeScript, JSX and TSX Support
• GPU acceleration
• Improved themes
• Custom title bars on Linux and Windows
• Python 3.8
What is Sublime Text?
Sublime Text is a proprietary text editor that’s available to use on all major operating systems, including Linux-based ones like Ubuntu.
