The first stable release of Sublime Text 4 is ready to download. Its new major features are developed to improve your workflow and a countless number of minor improvements across the board. You can download Sublime Text 4 here.

Improvements in Sublime Text 4

File tabs have been enhanced to make split views effortless, with support throughout the interface and built-in commands. Sublime Text for Mac now includes native support for Apple Silicon processors. Additionally, Linux ARM64 builds are available for devices like the Raspberry Pi.

Sublime Text 4 now also comes with a refresh IU. This means themes and color schemes support auto dark-mode switching. The Adaptive theme on Windows and Linux now features custom title bars. The auto-complete now provides smart completions based on existing code in a project.

GPU rendering

At the side of GPU, Sublime Text can now utilize your GPU on Linux, Mac, and Windows when rendering the interface.

The other improvements at a glance:

• Context-aware autocomplete

• TypeScript, JSX and TSX Support

• GPU acceleration

• Improved themes

• Custom title bars on Linux and Windows

• Python 3.8

What is Sublime Text?

Sublime Text is a proprietary text editor that’s available to use on all major operating systems, including Linux-based ones like Ubuntu.

