Sumo Logic introduced new integrations with CircleCI and GitLab designed to help development teams build, run and measure the health of the entire software delivery lifecycle, working in continuous intelligence.

Democratize and unify fragmented data

The Sumo Logic Software Development Optimization (SDO) solution makes it easy to democratize and unify fragmented data generated by tools used to build and deliver software. With these new integrations, GitLab and CircleCI customers get the visibility they need to measure and manage the software development and delivery process.

Development teams can collaborate better and garner insight to make data-driven decisions that improve performance to:

Optimize builds and deployments – In a single view, know which builds and deployments take the longest, which fail more frequently and which teams deploy more often.

Balance resources – Track issues opened, closed and reopened in a given time period. See the breakdown of issues by severity or priority to ensure engineering resources are properly assigned.

Identify bottlenecks – Get instant visibility into the rate and status of merge requests, as well as associated pipelines. Be able to act on stalled merge requests or failed pipelines that are slowing work velocity.

Michael Marfise, GM & VP, Product Growth, Sumo Logic said,

« Continuous visibility of CI/CD pipelines has shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for development teams. Reducing build issues, improving velocity, and optimizing deployments are critical to delivering reliable digital experiences. The Sumo Logic SDO solution, with new integrations for CircleCi and GitLab, enables organizations to achieve full pipeline observability in minutes with out-of-the-box dashboards and data analytics. »

For more information, you can check the GitLab app and the CircleCI app in the Sumo Logic App Catalog.

See more Software News