Last week, Zoom has published fixes for UNC path injection and other bugs. At the same time, Zoom Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan wrote a blog post and apologized for the lapses. Now, Zoom Video Communications was accused by a shareholder of hiding flaws in its video-conferencing app. Last week researchers discovered that some traffic in North America from Zoom was being sent through Beijing.

Taiwan banned official use of Zoom

Although Zoom said the traffic was mistakenly routed through Beijing, Taiwan became the first government that banned all official use of Zoom. We know that due to these vulnerabilities and accusations, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, New York City’s Department of Education, agencies, and Google are only some of the organizations that ban the usage of Zoom.

According to the researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, the rapid uptake of teleconference platforms such as Zoom, without proper vetting, potentially puts trade secrets, state secrets, and human rights defenders at risk.

Zoom wrote a response to Research from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab:

“We’ve taken steps to address two primary topics, geo-fencing and meeting encryption, and are sharing these steps as part of our ongoing commitment to improving security and privacy.”

Today, still a huge amount of companies are using Zoom for their official meetings. Also, individuals and NGO’s are communicating with each other via Zoom. Although there are alternatives, the project is still one of the most popular video conferencing services. We’ll see what security measures will take Zoom and what policies it will apply for a better reputation.