team.blue is a major digital enabler for entrepreneurs and companies in Europe serving over 2 million customers and providing web hosting, domains, e-commerce, and application solutions.

Leadinfo has grown from a team of 2 to 25 people. The company has more than 3,000+ customers and 1,200+ marketing agencies worldwide.

Team.Blue will support Leadinfo with its broader organization to offer the “powerful” Leadinfo tool to 2.5M+ team.blue customers, and web agencies across Europe.

The Belgium-based company, team.blue purchased majority stakes in Leadinfo aiming to offer the powerful Leadinfo software to its company customers and web agencies across Europe. Leadinfo has more than 1,200 partners across Europe, they have one of the largest partner programs in the Benelux.

Aim of the acquisition

team.blue is a major digital enabler for entrepreneurs and companies in Europe. It serves over 2 million customers and provides web hosting, domains, e-commerce, and application solutions. According to the company statement, the acquisition will allow team.blue to support Leadinfo with its wide organization to offer the “powerful” Leadinfo tool to 2.5M+ team.blue customers, and web agencies across Europe.

Currently, team.blue operates in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK. Claudio Corbetta, CEO of team.blue said;

« As a leading digital enabler for companies and entrepreneurs across Europe we want to offer business value to our customers and partners. Leadinfo is converting visitors into leads which makes the return-on-investment of the software extremely tangible. Furthermore, their agency model is a perfect fit with team.blue since this customer segment is dear to us. We were impressed with the track record of Han in scaling Leadinfo to where it stands today. We’re eager to help and roll-out Leadinfo into new territories and welcome them into team.blue. »

The Rotterdam-based SaaS company Leadinfo was founded by Han Kleppe in 2017. Currently, the company has more than 3,000+ customers and 1,200+ marketing agencies worldwide.

The team has grown

Leadinfo has grown from a team of 2 to 25 people. It is known for its high-quality dataset and easy integration with 40+ CRM tools like Hubspot, Salesforce, and Teamleader. The company has a local approach when choosing who to partner with, which is said that its network is distributed across Europe, strengthening its positioning and presence.

According to the announcement, Han Kleppe and the current management team will continue to lead the company. Han Kleppe, Founder & CEO Leadinfo has expressed his thoughts as ;

« I am truly proud to be joining team.blue and scale our winning software across their territory. I look forward to rolling out our product and partner program across 15 countries and offering it to 2,5M+ customers. As entrepreneurs, Jonas (Founder & President of team.blue) and I share the same winner mentality and it was great to notice that this mindset is also strongly embedded in the company culture of team.blue. »

No further details about this acquisition were made available by both companies.