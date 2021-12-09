The nonprofit open-source organization Linux Foundation announced the hosting of the new Cloud Hypervisor project. With this project, the organization aims to launch its virtual machine monitoring software for modern cloud workloads. The software will be written in Rust programming language.

Security is the priority

The project will strongly focus on security. It will have features like CPU, memory, and device hotplugging as well as Windows and Linux support. It will also include device offload with vhost-user while being itself as lightweight as possible.

The Cloud Hypervisor project has some serious backers behind like Alibaba, Arm, ByteDance, Intel, and Microsoft.

Mike Dolan, senior vice president, and general manager of Projects at the Linux Foundation said,

« Modern cloud workloads require better security, and the Cloud Hypervisor project is intentionally designed to focus on this critical area. We’re looking forward to supporting this project community, both as it begins to build and to put the proper governance structures in place to sustain it for years to come. »

