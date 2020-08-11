Community Brands, a provider of software solutions for associations and nonprofits, launched a new version of the NetForum Enterprise association management software (AMS) built for Microsoft Azure Cloud Services.

Easy connection to other cloud services

NetForum Enterprise is the association management software of choice for mid-to-large sized associations and nonprofits. NetForum Enterprise Cloud provides convenience, scalability, security and reliability, enhanced integration capabilities.

Houman Adabi, General Manager, NetForum Enterprise, said,

“Associations choose NetForum Enterprise because of its robust features and a high degree of flexibility. The introduction of NetForum Enterprise Cloud offers customers the extended scalability and power of Microsoft Azure Cloud Services for serving the evolving needs of their constituents.”

Community Brands is a provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and faith-based groups. The Community Brands Association Suite features solutions for member management, learning management, career centers, event management, and virtual events. NetForum Enterprise Cloud enables organizations to easily connect other cloud services and apps.