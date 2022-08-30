Microsoft is about to bring the SMB compression feature for files that are smaller than 100 MB to Windows 11 and Server 2022.

SMB (Server Message Block) compression shrinks the files in real time for faster delivery by removing the whitespace in the files.

The patch that contains this change is expected in September’s Patch Tuesday; however, users can manually download and install the KB files as well.

Carrying files through the network is sometimes annoying since you are limited by the speed of the network, and the media files and databases are huge nowadays. To help with the file transfer speeds issue, Microsoft offers SMB (Server Message Block) compression that compresses the files in real-time to be sent to the target device.

Using CPU to save time

SMB compression is a nice technology when carrying big files through the network. It removes the whitespaces in real-time by utilizing the CPU horsepower and makes the actual files to be sent smaller. You can watch the following video to see how it works and how much time it could save:

However, this feature by limited by the 100 MB of file sizes; the files that are smaller than 100 MB can’t be shrunk by SMB compression. The upcoming patch for Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 removes this limitation and enables compression for smaller files.

While this compression looks like it has no downsides, it actually has. Ned Pyle from Microsoft has stated that if the target files are already compressed by another technology (ZIP, JPG, DOCX, etc), SMB compression will be able to save a little time but still, it will use CPU resources while the files transfer. He added that they are planning to bring a new feature that can ignore the files which are already compressed by another technology.

The SMB compression for smaller-than-100-MB files is expected to be deployed with the upcoming Patch Tuesday, which is expected on September 13th. You can also download the KB files to manually install the patch: