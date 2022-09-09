The Document Foundation has announced the release of LibreOffice 7.3.6, the sixth maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.3 series.

The maintenance update delivers a total of 50 bug fixes which consists of the fixes in the first and second release candidates.

LibreOffice 7.3 series will receive one more maintenance update after this one which is expected in November this year.

Free and open-source office suite LibreOffice is currently one of the best Microsoft Office alternatives. The developers have recently released the 7.4 version of the office software suite, bringing better compatibility with Microsoft Office files. However, the 7.3 version also keeps receiving some maintenance updates.

Total 50 bug fixes

The Document Foundation has released the sixth maintenance update for LibreOffice, approximately one and a half months after the release of LibreOffice 7.3.5. The latest version of LibreOffice 7.3 consists of bug fixes that have been included in the LibreOffice 7.3.6 RC1 and RC2 releases; making a total of 50 fixes. You can use the following links to check for the long lists of bug fixes:

Click here to see LibreOffice 7.3.6 RC1 changes

Click here to see LibreOffice 7.3.6 RC2 changes

After this release, the LibreOffice 7.3 series is going to receive one more maintenance update which is expected in November this year. After the release of the last maintenance version, LibreOffice 7.3.7, 7.3 series will no longer receive support.

LibreOffice 7.3.6 should be arriving in the Linux repositories anytime soon. You can also download the 7.4 or 7.3.6 versions for fresh installation by following the link below:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.3.6