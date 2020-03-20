Before the release on March 31, 2020, the third release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is ready for testing. RC3 comes with many improvements and 8 fixes as you can see below:

49657 – Block Editor: Update WordPress Packages WordPress 5.4 RC 3

49621 – Travis: Download Chromium for E2E Tests Only

48164 – media_sideload_image Should Store Original URL and Optionally Check for Dupes

49577 – Site Health Status Dashboard Provides Incorrect Items Count on Initial Load

47053 – Accessibility: Need to set proper ‘tabindex’ in ‘Skip To Toolbar’ HTML

48303 – Docblock Improvements for 5.4

49374 – Use get_post_states to Denote Special Pages on the Added Menu Item Accordions

49619 – Use <hr /> Instead of Margin on Freedoms Page

WordPress 5.4 Field Guide for major changes

Users can test it in two ways. The first is to try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin. The second way is to download the release candidate. WordPress 5.4 will be released on March 31, 2020. Users can also get detailed information about major changes with the WordPress 5.4 Field Guide which will be published within the next 24 hours.