Tier4 Advisors has joined vXchnge’s colocation channel program. Tier4 will offer vXchnge colocation and other DCaaS solutions throughout the company’s service footprint.

vXchnge, a data-center-as-a-service (DCaaS) provider, announced that Tier4 Advisors is joining its channel program. Tier4 is a vendor-agnostic IT sourcing, architecture, and strategy firm. With this partnership, Tier4 will expand its service portfolio of integrated solutions to customers down to the platform level.

“The addition of vXchnge is a critical piece to meeting our market expansion goals,” said Jake Sherrill, founder, and chairman for Tier4.

“In 2019, we added 20 markets to our portfolio and we plan to keep growing our brand in every NFL, NBA, and MLB city in America in 2020 by offering the best solutions to meet our clients’ needs related to data center, telecom, managed services, cyber security and compliance. With data centers in key markets across the country, we’re excited for our partnership with vXchnge and what it means for our clients around the world,”

he added.

vXchnge acts as an extension of its partners’ teams while offering real-time support and competitive uptime and speed to service, enabling Tier4 and other partners to enhance their customers’ experiences.

“IT procurement and management is critical in today’s business environment and we are thrilled to provide Tier4’s current and prospective customers with access to the finest data center and colocation services available,” said Joe Mileo, Vice President of Channels and Service Providers for vXchnge.

“The partnership with Tier4 demonstrates the growing demand for our channel partner program and the evolution of our channel ecosystem. Our services allow partners to build full solutions with world-class service level agreements, giving them the proper capabilities to leverage their cloud/hybrid services,”

he continued.

