Creating your online presence plays an important role in your organization’s success. However, it can be very confusing especially for inexperienced business owners. One of the most important steps while creating a new website is picking up the ideal Content Management Software – CMS for short – to suit your needs.

Please keep in mind that the most popular CMS alternative may not be the perfect solution for you. Before choosing please keep your needs in mind. For example, if you need a very simple design with a few features, you don’t need to struggle with a complex solution. Or if you are creating an online store, picking up a CMS specialized in this field may be better for you. The ideal solution should reduce your workload and help you creating your purpose-built website during the web development process. Now let’s take a look at our selection.

WordPress

WordPress is by far the most popular open-source CMS, allowing thousands of developers to contribute to the project. Its popularity makes it easier to find online resources, which makes it much easier for inexperienced users. WordPress offers almost all kinds of solutions with its thousands of free and premium themes and plugins. WordPress themes and plugins are updated frequently to help protect keeping your website safe but it can make maintenance slightly harder.

Joomla

Joomla is mostly known for creating blog and portfolio websites. The platform supports MySQL, MS-SQL, and PostgreSQL, which allows developers to easily integrate the website with their preferred database. It’s one of the top 3 CMSs that offers free themes and plugins to customize your website further easily and it is also one of the top 5 most popular CMSs in the world. It offers a very user-friendly interface and is updated regularly to keep the Joomla websites safe.

Drupal

Drupal is also an open-source PHP CMS that is popular among eCommerce websites. Originally developed as a student community solution Drupal focuses on allowing developers to create custom online stores easily. Drupal uses modules, similar to other CMSs plugins and offers a variety of features. Drupal is backed by a big community. Since it is designed for eCommerce, Drupal is preferred by websites that expect high volumes of traffic. However, installing programs and modules requires technical knowledge, thus, it is not recommended for inexperienced users.

Magento

Magento is also tailored to eCommerce applications. Many popular brands are using Magento as their CMS because of its optimization capabilities and features. It allows developers to easily create custom applications with shopping features to enhance the visitors’ experience. The CMS is also known for its security features including hashing algorithms and adaptable file permissions. With the release of Magento 2, the platform became one of the most popular CMS for large stores. However, the paid versions of Magento and product support are relatively expensive and it only supports dedicated hosting.

OpenCart

OpenCart allows business owners to create their online store with many features. OpenCart is famous for its user-friendly interface and ease of use. It provides almost all the features an online store needs with a little bit of technical knowledge. The platform is currently supported by millions of developers around the world and gets regular updates. It also offers more than 10,000 extensions and comprises over 20 payment methods.

ExpressionEngine

ExpressionEngine is a flexible content management platform that defines its mission as refine and simplify. It allows users to extend its features with custom scripts. Users can add HTML to HTML files and CSS to CSS files, without the need to inject PHP code. ExpressionEngine also comes with a built-in SEO component. However, the CMS lacks a drag-and-drop option, add-ons, and plugins.

PyroCMS

PyroCMS is a Laravel based CMS. It is a modular platform allowing developers to mix components to fit the PyroCMS if the project requires. Developers can integrate 3rd party API and applications. Its CLI tools allow users to build addons and data structures easily. The Files Module provides a seamless interface for managing assets. PyroCMS is MIT licensed, which means it is always will be free and open-source.

