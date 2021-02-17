The Kanban board-centric project management tool, Trello introduced the beginning of a whole new Trello. The team stated that they are building for an entirely new era of teamwork by evolving Trello’s boards, lists, and cards model to bring context to content and help teams tear down silos across projects and tools.

New ways to visualize the data

The team introduced new ways to visualize the data on a Trello board: as a dashboard, a timeline, a table, and more. It allows users to better visualize the work to be done, who needs to do it, and which tasks are at risk. The all-new card types that will turn Trello into your team’s single source of truth:

Link cards: With the simple paste of a URL as a card’s title, Trello cards can now take the form of 30 external tools, displaying previews from YouTube, Instagram, Dropbox, Stripe, Salesforce, InVision, Google Drive, and more within Trello.

Board cards: Just like Link cards, simply paste the URL of a board as a card’s title and it will automatically render a direct visual link to that board, connecting projects and cross-functional teams across Trello.

Mirror cards: Coming in the next few months are Mirror cards. Mirror cards allow you to clone one card to appear on multiple boards. This means teammates working across different boards will always have the latest information on a project that affects all of them because an update on the original card will automatically appear on its mirrored cards on the other boards.

