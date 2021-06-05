The digital content distribution company, Varnish Software released a new version of Varnish Enterprise, the company’s flagship caching solution. The new release brings significant features and optimizations that enhance the software and make it easier to build complex edge logic and succeed in multi-tenant environments.

Optimizations for multi-tenancy

Varnish Enterprise 6.0.8r2 also adds new Varnish modules, or VMODs, to extend its core functionality. In the latest version, a metrics collection VMOD allows users to collect metrics in multi-tenant setups more easily.

The latest version also brings new functionalities for dynamic load balancing, handling Uniform Resource Identifiers, and modifying health probes, with benefits for routing across multiple nodes and using dynamic backends, such as cloud services. Transit Buffer, another new feature, optimizes memory consumption when serving large objects like ISO files. Espen Braastad, VP Engineering of Varnish Software said,

“We consistently enhance our software to provide the features our customers need in the increasingly competitive content distribution landscape that they work in. In this release, we’re adding tools that help developers build edge logic on top of the Varnish platform, so they can deliver enhanced experiences right from the edge of their networks, and control their content delivery in a more tailored way. Creating new functionality for multi-tenant environments is also in line with the growing popularity of cloud-based architectures, and continues our belief that Varnish Enterprise should work everywhere, and thrive in every deployment.”

