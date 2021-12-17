Backup, recovery, and data management solutions provider, Veeam Software announced that Anand Eswaran is appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors member. With the appointment, William H. Largent (Bill Largent) is stepping down, and he will focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President

Prior to his new role at Veeam, Eswaran was President and Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. He led Product, Engineering, Sales, Marketing, Services, Customer Care, Operations, IT, and Human Resources. The company managed the increase its ARR by 39% year-over-year to $1.6 billion under Eswaran’s leadership last year.

Eswaran was also responsible for Microsoft’s Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector business globally prior to joining Veeam. During hir tenure at the software giant, he led Microsoft Services, Industry Solutions, Digital, Customer Care, and Customer Success. He also held various executive positions at HP, Vignette (now OpenText), and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac). Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam said,

« Veeam is a unique company that is growing significantly faster than the market. I am delighted to be joining such a talented team at an exciting time in its journey. Data is exploding and has become one of the most important assets for all organizations. As such, data management, security and protection are pivotal to the way organizations operate today, and failure to have a robust strategy can be catastrophic. Veeam has a unique opportunity to break away as we sit in the middle of the data ecosystem, with the most robust ransomware protection and ability to protect data wherever it may reside. »

