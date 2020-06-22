Veeam Software announced Veeam Availability Orchestrator (VAO) v3 and New Disaster Recovery Pack. DR Pack provides businesses immediately receiving a purpose-built disaster recovery (DR) planning and compliance solution for ALL workloads. Veeam also provided a preview of what the company is planning for upcoming product releases at VeeamON 2020. VAO v3 brings full recovery orchestration support for NetApp ONTAP snapshots. It enables users to ensure the continuity of their IT services at any scale. VAO v3 also offers a range of capabilities that can help businesses to achieve necessary levels of DR planning and compliance by automatically testing, dynamically documenting and executing.

Extensible recovery orchestration

The new solution also includes additional capabilities to offer extensible recovery orchestration from array-based replication for all NetApp ONTAP customers. Storage Orchestration Plans enable customers to orchestrate failover on NetApp ONTAP storage. VAO enables Veeam and NetApp ONTAP users to:

Maximize service availability. Get near-zero RTOs and RPOs for all applications and data with full recovery orchestration support for NetApp ONTAP snapshots as well as Veeam-powered backups and replicas.

Skyrocket operational efficiencies. Eliminate manual, expensive processes with comprehensive one-click orchestration and automation for DR and migrations.

Plan with total confidence. Constantly validate recoverability and compliance of DR plans with fully automated, non-disruptive testing, and documentation.