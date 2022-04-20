Oracle announced the release of a new version of its popular open-source virtualization solution, VirtualBox 6.1.34. The latest version comes with various improvements and bug fixes but most importantly, it also supports Linux kernel 5.17. VirtualBox 6.1.34, the 17th maintenance release in the series, supports Linux 5.17 kernel for both Linux guests and hosts. It mean it allows users to run GNU/Linux distributions with Linux kernel 5.17 inside virtual machines, but also allows installing VirtualBox on Linux 5.17 distributions.

Linux kernel 5.17 support

The latest version also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 kernels in Linux Guest Additions. VirtualBox 6.1.34 also enhances its support for Linux 5.14 kernel series, both for guests and hosts.

The team also enhanced VBoxManage component, improving its ability to better handle with incomplete quotes. It also comes with a new –ipv6-prefix option to set the IPv6 prefix and –ipv6-default to advertise the default IPv6 route. Changelog:

VMM: Fix instruction emulation for “cmpxchg16b”

GUI: Improved GUI behavior on macOS Big Sur and later when kernel extensions are not loaded

EHCI: Addressed an issue with handling short packets

Storage: Fixed a potential hang during disk I/O when the host I/O cache is disabled

NVMe : Fixed loading saved state when nothing is attached to it

DevPcBios: Addressed an issue which resulted in rejecting the detected LCHS geometry when the head count was above 16

virtio-scsi: Improvements

E1000: Improve descriptor handling

VBoxManage: Fixed handling of command line arguments with incomplete quotes

VBoxManage: Improved ‘natnetwork list’ output

VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (–ipv6-prefix) to set IPv6 prefix

VBoxManage: NATNetwork: Provide an option (–ipv6-default) to advertise default IPv6 route

VBoxManage: Fix documentation of “usbdevsource add”

Networking: General improvements in IPv4 and IPv6 area

OVF Import: Allow users to specify a different storage controller and/or controller port for hard disks when importing a VM

Unattended install: Improvements

Shared Clipboard: Improved HTML clipboard handling for Windows host

MacOS host: Fix handling of non-ASCII characters in the guest control functionality

Linux host and guest: Introduced initial support for kernel 5.17

Solaris package: Fixes for API access from Python

Solaris IPS package: Suppress dependency on libpython2.7.so.

Linux host and guest: Fixes for Linux kernel 5.14

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize for older guests which are running libXrandr older than version 1.4

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.6 kernels

Windows guest: Make driver install smarter

Solaris guest: Addressed an issue which prevented VBox GAs 6.1.30 or 6.1.32 from being removed in Solaris 10 guests

EFI: Fixed booting from FreeBSD ISO images

Download VirtualBox 6.1.34