Oracle has announced the release of the latest version of the virtualization software, VirtualBox, bringing many bug fixes.

While the update mostly focuses on bug fixes since it is a maintenance update, it also delivers some improvements in the interface.

VirtualBox 7.0.4 comes with initial kernel support for the newest versions of enterprise-focused Linux distributions.

VirtualBox, a free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software by Oracle, has received a new maintenance update approximately one month after the release of version 7.0.2. The new version brings initial support for enterprise-focused Linux distributions’ kernels, such as AlmaLinux 8.7 and SLES 15.4.

Comes with improvements in UI

The virtualization software’s latest version brings nesting paging support for nested virtualization on Intel hosts while fixing rare bugs on systems with macOS 10.15 and Windows XP systems with AMD CPUs. Additionally, 7.0.4 fixes possible VM process crashes on Windows hosts when Hyper-V is used.

The user interface of VirtualBox receives some improvements for its interface as well. The Guest Control file manager grants more informative file operations, and there is a new menu item in the Devices menu to optionally upgrade the guest additions. Finally, users can now change the user interface font size in the Global Settings.

The remaining changes in VirtualBox 7.0.4 are mostly bug fixes, which can be seen below:

GUI : Various bugfixes for the Guest Control file manager

GUI : Fixed a regression in the new VM wizard. Selected virtual disks are no longer deleted when the wizard is canceled

VirtioSCSI : Fixed recognition of the Virtio SCSI controller by the EFI firmware

VirtioSCSI : Fixed hang when shutting down the VM if the Virtio SCSI controller is used

virtio-net : Workaround a bug in the virtio-net driver included in FreeBSD version up to 12.3 which renders the device nonfunctional

Storage : Fixed I/O errors with the VirtioSCSI controller when the host I/O cache is enabled

VBoxManage : Fixed regression when the ‘createmedium disk –variant RawDisk’ command resulted in an invalid .vmdk file

Main : Restored input pointing device behavior in multi-monitor VM configuration

Main : Fixed progress indication during automatic Linux Guest Additions installation

Guest Control : Fixed path handling issue

3D : Fixed VM process crash on macOS with 3D enabled

Linux Host and Guest : General improvements in startup scripts

Linux Guest Additions : Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.7 and 9.2 kernels

Linux Guest Additions : Introduced initial support for SLES 15.4 kernels

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel modules rebuild behavior on system shutdown

VirtualBox 7.0.4 is now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Solaris hosts and can be downloaded through its official page:

Click here to download VirtualBox 7.0.4