VirtualBox, the virtualization software by Oracle, arrives with its latest maintenance update VirtualBox 7.0.6.

The VirtualBox 7.0.6 maintenance update brings with it support for Linux 6.2, Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK7), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 Kernels as well as GUI improvements and bug fixes.

6.2, Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK7), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 Kernels as well as GUI improvements and bug fixes. The audio fix included in this update will allow more flexibility when changing the driver and controlling the audio functionality.

VirtualBox is a free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software by Oracle. 2 months after the release of VirtualBox 7.0.4, VirtualBox 7.0.6 maintenance release arrives with initial support for Linux 6.2, Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK7), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 kernels. The January 2023 update also includes GUI improvements and bug fixes.

What’s new in VirtualBox 7.0.6

The following items were fixed and/or added:

VMM: Fixed guru running the FreeBSD loader on older Intel CPUs without unrestricted guest support.

without unrestricted guest support. VirtioNet: Fixed broken network after loading saved state.

Storage: Added support for increasing the size of the following VMDK image variants: monolithicFlat, monolithicSparse, twoGbMaxExtentSparse, twoGbMaxExtentFlat

VBoxManage: Added missing –directory switch for guestcontrol mktemp command.

Mouse Integration: Guest was provided with extended host mouse state.

DnD: Introduced generic improvements.

Guest Control: Fixed handling creation mode for temporary directories.

Windows Host: Fixed support for VM autostart.

Audio: The “–audio” option in VBoxManage is now marked as deprecated; please use “–audio-driver” and “–audio-enabled” instead.

GUI:

Fixed virtual machines grouping when VM was created or modified in the command line.

Introduced generic changes in settings dialogs.

Linux Host and Guest:

Added initial support for building UEK7 kernel on Oracle Linux 8.

Added initial support for RHEL 9.1 kernel.

Added initial support for kernel 6.2 for vboxvideo.

Get VirtualBox 7.0.6