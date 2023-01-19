- VirtualBox, the virtualization software by Oracle, arrives with its latest maintenance update VirtualBox 7.0.6.
- The VirtualBox 7.0.6 maintenance update brings with it support for Linux 6.2, Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK7), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 Kernels as well as GUI improvements and bug fixes.
- The audio fix included in this update will allow more flexibility when changing the driver and controlling the audio functionality.
VirtualBox is a free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software by Oracle. 2 months after the release of VirtualBox 7.0.4, VirtualBox 7.0.6 maintenance release arrives with initial support for Linux 6.2, Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK7), and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 kernels. The January 2023 update also includes GUI improvements and bug fixes.
What’s new in VirtualBox 7.0.6
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: Fixed guru running the FreeBSD loader on older Intel CPUs without unrestricted guest support.
- VirtioNet: Fixed broken network after loading saved state.
- Storage: Added support for increasing the size of the following VMDK image variants: monolithicFlat, monolithicSparse, twoGbMaxExtentSparse, twoGbMaxExtentFlat
- VBoxManage: Added missing –directory switch for guestcontrol mktemp command.
- Mouse Integration: Guest was provided with extended host mouse state.
- DnD: Introduced generic improvements.
- Guest Control: Fixed handling creation mode for temporary directories.
- Windows Host: Fixed support for VM autostart.
- Audio: The “–audio” option in VBoxManage is now marked as deprecated; please use “–audio-driver” and “–audio-enabled” instead.
GUI:
- Fixed virtual machines grouping when VM was created or modified in the command line.
- Introduced generic changes in settings dialogs.
Linux Host and Guest:
- Added initial support for building UEK7 kernel on Oracle Linux 8.
- Added initial support for RHEL 9.1 kernel.
- Added initial support for kernel 6.2 for vboxvideo.