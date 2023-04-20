Oracle Virtual Machine VirtualBox 7.0.8, the most current version, is a maintenance release that includes several bug fixes and updates.

The newest update for Oracle VM VirtualBox also introduces initial support for Linux kernel version 6.3.

The update also fixes and improves guest additions for Linux as well as fixing various issues which would cause crashes.

The release fixes issues related to crashes, guru meditations for UEFI guests, and more. Additionally, the release consists of improvements in GUI, cloud-related wizard improvements, and more.

Here are a few of the changes that were brought with VirtualBox 7.0.8:

VMM

Fixed EFLAGS.TF handling for CPUID instructions when Hyper-V is used.

Fixed MONITOR/MWAIT crash with Solaris guests when Hyper-V is used on Windows 11.

Introduced general improvements in nested visualization area.

Fixed triple fault related guru meditations for UEFI guests starting with macOS Ventura 13.3.

GUI

Brought back Restore current snapshot checkbox of Close VM dialog.

Fixes and validation for VM settings USB filters editor, filter port value is now properly saved/restored.

Fixes for VM name and OS type embedded editors of Details panel.

Cloud-related wizards should now propose enabled profiles before disabled

Linux

Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK=”1″ is specified in /etc/vbox/vbox.cfg, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature.

Introduce initial support for kernel 6.3

Added possibility to bypass kernel modules signature verification once VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK=”1″ is specified in /etc/virtualbox-guest-additions.conf, useful in case if Linux distribution does not provide necessary tools to verify kernel module signature

Added experimental support for kernel modules and user services reloading in the end of installation process, thus guest system reboot after Guest Additions (7.0.8 and newer) upgrade is no longer required in general case.

To see the entire changelog, click here. To see the forum discussion thread of VirtualBox 7.0.8, click here.

Download Oracle VM VirtualBox 7.0.8

Download VirtualBox 7.0.8