Oracle announced the release of VirtualBox 7.0, the newest stable version of free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. VirtualBox 7.0 comes with initial support for fully encrypted virtual machines, allowing virtual machines to run fully encrypted, which includes encrypting configuration logs and saved states.

GUI improvements

The latest version also introduces 3D support based on DXVK for non-Windows hosts, which means that the Direct3D stack is running over Vulkan. Virtualbox 7.0 also introduces Secure Boot support when using EFI boot, support for IOMMU devices, and virtual TPM 1.2 and TPM 2.0 device support.

VirtualBox 7.0 also comes with multiple user interface enhancements and improvements. In the latest version, theme support on GNU/Linux systems using the native engine is improved. It also comes with a new notification center allowing users to see all information from a single source along with a new help viewer widget making it easier for users to access the help manual.

In VirtualBox 7.0, Vorbis is the default audio codec for audio recording, while Opus is no longer used. The latest version also introduces initial support for the automatic updating of VirtualBox Guest Additions for Linux guests. The following major new features were added:

Virtual machines can be fully encrypted now, including the VM config logs and saved states (CLI only for now)

OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs

OCI: Cloud networks can now be configured via Network Manager tool same way as it is done for Host-only and NAT networks

GUI: Added a new utility similar to “top” or “resource monitor” which lists peformance statistics ( CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests

GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow

GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched

GUI: Adding new notification center unifying most of running progresses and error reporting around the GUI

GUI: Improved theme support on all platforms. Linux and macOS use native engine while for Windows host it is separately implemented.

GUI: Large icon update.

Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.

Audio: Added “default” host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the “default” driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.

Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests

Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage

VBoxManage: Added Guest Control “waitrunlevel” sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level

Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)

macOS host: Dropped all kernel extensions. VirtualBox relies fully on the hypervisor and vmnet frameworks provided by Apple now. At the moment the implementation lacks “Internal Networking” functionality. This will be provided at a later date.

macOS host: Providing a Developer Preview package for systems with an Apple silicon CPU. This is unsupported work in progress, and is known to have very modest performance.

Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments

Devices: Implemented new 3D support based on DirectX 11 (and DXVK on non Windows hosts)

Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant)

Devices: Added virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices

Devices: The EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now part of the open source base package

base package EFI: Added support for Secure Boot

Debugging: Added experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and highly experimental support for guest debugging through KD/WinDbg

In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:

OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking

GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list and various VM related tools in case multiple items are selected

GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host’s screensaver

GUI: Reworked global preferences, machine settings and the wizards to improve stability and usability

GUI: Improving mouse handling in multi-monitor case on X11 platform

GUI: Medium enumeration engine was reworked to improve permormance

GUI: NAT Network stuff was moved from global preferences to global Network Manager tool

GUI: Extension Pack Manager was moved from global preferences to global tools

GUI: Improved overall accessibility

GUI: Migrating to recent Qt versions.

