VMware today announced it has completed the acquisition of a leading cloud-native platform provider, Pivotal Software.

VMware announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pivotal. As a result of the completion of the acquisition, Pivotal’s Class A common stock was removed from listing on the New York Stock Exchange with trading suspended prior to the open of the market today, and Pivotal will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VMware. The transaction represented an enterprise value for Pivotal of approximately $2.7 billion.

Core to the VMware Tanzu products

Pivotal’s offerings will be core to the VMware Tanzu portfolio of products and services. Pivotal’s developer-centric offerings with VMware’s upstream Kubernetes run-time infrastructure and management tools will deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution that enables dramatic improvements in developer productivity in the creation of modern applications.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware said:

“It’s my pleasure to announce Ray O’Farrell as the leader of VMware’s new Modern Applications Platform business unit, uniting the Pivotal and VMware Cloud Native Applications teams. And as Pivotal is now part of VMware, I want to thank the Pivotal leadership team for building a great company. Together, we’re poised to be the leading enabler of Kubernetes with a deep understanding of both operators and developers.”

Edward Hieatt, senior vice president, customer success, Pivotal said:

“Pivotal has fundamentally changed how the world’s biggest brands build and manage software with a focus on developer productivity through platform abstractions and development techniques as well as connecting the business with the developer. The combination of Pivotal and VMware offers the most comprehensive application platform in the industry and is a win for our customers, a win for Pivotal, and a win for VMware. We’re excited to team up with VMware to help more enterprises become like modern software companies by adopting DevOps and Lean techniques developed by internet giants and the startup community.”

