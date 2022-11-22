VMware Fusion 13 is now available and it brings support for the latest Macs that utilize Apple silicon under the hood.

The new version of VMware’s Mac-focused virtualization software supports additional guest operating systems, including Windows 11.

Fusion 12 owners who bought it after 15th October this year will be able to update their software to Fusion 13 without paying an additional fee.

VMware‘s virtualization software for Apple computers, Fusion, has received a new update, bringing Apple silicon support. Before the 12th version, Fusion was able to run only on Macs with Intel chips. Now Mac users with the most recent hardware will be able to utilize Fusion as well.

New guest operating system options

While support for new Apple silicon is a big thing alone, Fusion 13 also delivers new guest operating system support including Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, Debian 11, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Fusion 13 brings two encryption options: Full and Fast, which target maximum security and high performance, respectively.

Operating systems that require Trusted Platform Module, such as Windows 11, can now be used with Fusion 13, thanks to its virtual TPM 2.0 device. It also delivers support for OpenGL 4.3 for Windows and Linux on Intel-based Macs alongside Linux Arm64 VMs on Apple Silicon-based Macs. WDDM 1.2 (Windows Display Driver Model) is now supported, and brings additional features ESXi hosts as follows:

Connect to ESXi 8 Hosts or vCenter Server 8

Upload or Download VMs between ESXi and Fusion (Intel-based Macs only)

Create a new VM on a remote server from the local desktop

The .dmg file of Fusion 13 supports both Intel and Apple CPUs; so you don’t need to look for different versions of the software. Fusion 12 users can upgrade their software, but they will have to pay an upgrade fee if they have bought Fusion 12 before October 15th, 2022. So, if you have bought Fusion 12 after October 15th, you should check for free upgrade options.

You can follow the link below to buy and download VMware Fusion 13:

Click here to download VMware Fusion 13