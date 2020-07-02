DRaaS is one of the fastest-growing segments for data protection use cases with a $4.5B market growing at 15% CAGR, according to IDC. VMware announced the acquisition of Datrium to expand the current VMware Site Recovery disaster recovery.

A consistent operating model

With this deal, Datrium’s cost optimized DRaaS solution will help customers build hybrid clouds by combining the consistent infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity.

John Gilmartin Senior Vice President, GM of Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business Unit at VMware wrote in a blog post on Monday, saying,

“After the deal closes, Datrium’s proven team and unique IP in cloud storage and end-to-end DR services will broaden the VMware Cloud vision to include DRaaS where customers can experience a consistent operating model across the hybrid cloud during DR instances. We look forward to integrating the Datrium product into our VMware Cloud portfolio to offer an operator-friendly architecture consistent with cloud user expectations.”

Datrium is already a VMware partner offering an end-to-end DR service with VMware Cloud on AWS. Datrium’s team of engineers with deep experience in storage, virtualization, data protection, and cloud technologies will join VMware.