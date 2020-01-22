Web Ventures, a division of InMotion Hosting, announced the acquisition of Elegant Marketplace that has been the de facto Vendor Marketplace for Divi theme users.

Elegant Marketplace became part of the InMotion Hosting family. Elegant Marketplace provides vendors, customers, and product makers plugin and theme development, web hosting services, online learning, and support. Web Ventures plans to continue investing in WordPress companies.

Investments continue

These new investments are expected to announce at WordCamp Asia & WordCamp Europe in Bangkok, Thailand & Porto, Portugal the first half of 2020.

Andrew Palmer, Founder of Elegant Marketplace, talked about the acquisition:

“I look forward to representing Elegant Marketplace as part of the InMotion Hosting Family at WordCamps, Meetups and Online to a wider audience and ensuring that we are the first choice of product makers and customers whether Freelancers, Agencies or DIYers looking for innovative and cost effective solutions to their sales and web development needs throughout 2020 and beyond.”

