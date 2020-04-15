Webscale offers services in hyperscale cloud management, automation, and hosting. Now, the company announced the launch of the Webscale Core. This product is targeting businesses on Magento (1.x, 2.x, Community and Enterprise versions). This fixed cost cloud hosting solution combines a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with security and performance features, integrated with cloud hosting and 24/7 support.

A fixed cost cloud hosting solution

Webscale Core doubles down on the company’s commitment to continue its support of all Magento sites still on the, soon to be end-of-life. Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale, talked about Webscale Core, saying,

“We are entering a period of human history unlike any other, and the demands being placed upon online businesses to deliver has never been greater. Webscale Core is a simple commitment to bringing, to smaller merchants, the benefits of our many years’ experience managing multiple platforms like Magento in the public cloud, without the crippling high monthly fees or aggressive revenue sharing models that punish success.”

Fast-growing businesses have seasonal shifts in traffic or are just starting their online journey. Webscale Core is designed to meet the growing demand for growing businesses.

With its fixed cost, it guarantees stable pricing that does not change by the size of the shopping cart or total revenue. It enables e-commerce application owners to migrate to and be successful in the cloud with no capital investments.

High performance and more secure

At the security side, a web application firewall (WAF) with blacklisting, whitelisting and geo-blocking, OWASP Top 10 threat protection, one-click DDoS attack mitigation, and Web Controls, simple, customizable DIY policies to protect against common attack patterns.

Webscale Core uses content and mobile optimization, Dynamic Site Cache for caching HTML and associated content, optimized cache control to minimize unnecessary cache purges to improve performance. It can also customizable with powerful add-ons as the storefront and traffic grow.