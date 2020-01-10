The Gutenberg editor in WordPress’s first release of 2020 includes not less than 180 PRs crafted by more than 56 contributors.

The Gutenberg WordPress editor has been rebuilt for media-rich pages and posts. It provides a user experience with the flexibility that blocks will bring. The first Gutenberg release of 2020 includes a new Buttons block to align more than one button in a row. Several block plugins had this block available already and now it made its way into Gutenberg Core. These changes include some of the most asked for features from the community.

A new tabbing for Edit mode

New tabbing behavior has been introduced for Edit mode. Tabbing forward out of the block will bring you to the end of the content (the sidebar) and tabbing backward will bring you to the block toolbar and then the header. This makes it easier to navigate the editor and brings it closer to other editors that let tabbing focus the next element outside the editor, rather than the next element inside the editor.

With this release Button component button now supports an icon prop and the design has been tweaked for more consistency across the different variations. A new package @wordpress/keyboard-shortcuts has been added. This package will allow users to edit their keyboard shortcut combinations and third-party developers to register their keyboard shortcuts. New APIS, enhancements and bug fixes also come with this release.

What’s new?

• Add a new Buttons block

• Support adding links to Media & Text block image

• Navigation block: Support changing the font size

• Gallery block: Add images size selector

