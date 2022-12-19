Microsoft stated that after installing the December update, some Windows devices might start up to an error (0xc000021a) with a blue screen.

According to the advisory, there might be a mismatch between the file versions of hidparse.sys in c:/windows/system32 and c:/windows/system32/drivers.

Microsoft provided a workaround for the issue and warned users not to try any other workarounds nor to delete the hidparse.sys.

Microsoft confirmed that installing OS Build 19045.2364 KB5021233, released on 13 December, can cause some devices to receive an error (0xc000021a) with a blue screen. The flaw affects Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2. Meantime, the tech giant is working on a fix that addresses the issue and the update will be provided in an upcoming release.

Windows 10 error 0xc000021a solution

To mitigate this issue on devices already experiencing it, users will need to use Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) with the following steps:

You will need to enter Windows Recovery Environment. If your device has not automatically started up into WinRE, please see Entry points into WinRE.

Select the Troubleshoot button.

Select the “Start recovery, troubleshooting, and diagnostic tools” button.

Select the “Advanced Options” button.

Select the “Command Prompt” button and wait for your device to restart, if needed.

Your device should restart to a Command Prompt window. You might need to sign into your device with your password before getting to the Command Prompt window.

Run the following command (Important: If Windows is not installed to C:\windows you will need to modify the command to your environment): xcopy C:\windows\system32\drivers\hidparse.sys C:\windows\\system32\hidparse.sys

Once the previous command completes, type: exit

Select the “Continue” button.

Windows should now start up as expected.

Microsoft also warned users not to follow any other workaround and not to delete the hidparse.sys from their Windows\System32 folder.