Ned Pyle from Microsoft has shared a post in Microsoft Tech Community forums that acknowledges a bug that causes performance issues.

The bug causes a 40% performance degradation while copying large files over SMB (Server Message Block) protocol. Additionally, it can affect local file copying processes as well.

There is no time estimation for the patch that will fix this issue but Ned Pyle has already shared some workarounds that will mitigate the performance hit.

It’s been almost half a month since Microsoft released the first big update for Windows 11 operating system, codenamed 22H2. The key improvement in this update was the return of drag-and-drop on Taskbar, the missing feature in Windows 11 that nobody could understand “why”. While 22H2 delivers a lot of improvements in the operating system, it also has a bug that could affect many users who occasionally needs to copy large files.

40% performance hit

According to a post shared by Ned Pyle from Microsoft on the Tech Community forums, Windows 11 22H2 currently has a bug that causes a 40% performance hit when utilizing SMB (Server Message Block) compression for copying large files. This bug does not affect the performance when the target of the copied file is a non-22H2 system. But it seems like the bug also affects some users while copying large files locally.

While Microsoft has already begun working on a solution for this problem, the users who need to copy large files can use the workaround that Ned Pyle provided in his post regarding this issue. Until the patch comes, you can use robocopy or xcopy with /J parameter for achieving full performance while copying large files:

robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.ned /J

Microsoft updated the SMB to work on files that are smaller than 100 MB at the end of this August on the Windows 11 operating system. While the performance bug looks related to this update, Ned Pyle has stated that the issue is not actually in the SMB code.

There is no time estimation for the arrival of the patch for this issue yet.