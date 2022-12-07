Microsoft announced the release of an update for Windows 11 Build 25252, which was already released to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft stated that the update does not include anything new and is designed to test the servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

The new build adds a VPN status was added to the system tray when connected to a recognized VPN profile.

Microsoft is starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build Build 25252.1010 (KB5021855), which doesn’t include almost anything new. It is designed to test the servicing pipeline for build in the Dev Channel. The new build comes with a few improvements and fixes. The matching SDK for this build will be released later this week.

What’s new?

In this release, Microsoft has added a glanceable VPN status to the system tray. The VPN icon is overlayed in the system accent color over the active network connection. Microsoft has also changed how the search looks on the taskbar. It can be changed in settings under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Items.

Fixed:

Fixed an explorer.exe crash when using Alt+F4 with the show hidden icons flyout in the system tray open.

Fixed multiple explorer.exe crashes impacting system tray performance.

Updated the battery icon’s tooltip to let you know if your device is charging slowly.

Made a small refinement for tablet-optimized taskbar users to make it a bit easier to expand the taskbar without invoking the Start menu.

Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar jump lists and preview thumbnails not appearing in the correct position for Insiders with 2 in 1 PCs.

We fixed an issue causing folders in Start menu to not open on the first try.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with the error SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION after upgrading to the previous flight.

Fixed an issue which was causing certain apps (including Media Player) to crash when playing media in the background in recent flights.

Fixed an issue which could lead to your PC going to sleep although it was configured to not sleep.

Fixed an issue where network-to-local copying (for example, when copying a file from a network share) was slower than expected from some users.