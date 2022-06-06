Windows Autopatch is now available for public preview. The service automates managing and rolling out updates for Windows and Microsoft 365 apps. The service will be generally available to customers who have a Windows Enterprise E3 license or greater. IT admins can use Windows autopatch to manage and deploy updates.

Joining the public preview

Windows Autopatch public preview allows customers to familiarize themselves with the service. Microsoft stated that a public preview will allow users to get comfortable with Windows Autopatch and ready their organizations to take advantage of the service at scale.

Prerequisites:

Licensing: Windows Autopatch is available at no extra cost to Windows Enterprise E3 and above license holders.

Specifications: Windows Autopatch works with Windows 10 and 11 Enterprise versions and, when we reach general availability, on virtual machines including Windows 365 Cloud PCs.

Hardware requirements: If your corporate-owned devices are running a current. The supported version of Windows 10 or Windows 11, they can be enrolled in Windows Autopatch. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios are not currently supported.

Management requirements: Your devices must be managed with either Microsoft Intune or via Configuration Manager co-management.

Identity requirements: User accounts must be managed by Azure Active Directory or Hybrid Azure Active Directory Join.

Windows Autopatching allows admins to see what updates have been applied through the Windows Autopatch message center in Endpoint Manager and will learn about what updates to expect. It also uses the Monthly Enterprise Channel to balance stability and feature availability which are also released on the second Tuesday of the month. The Microsoft Teams client application is synchronized with changes to the Teams online service. Updates occur on a different cadence than general Windows or Office updates. Microsoft also stated,

« Once the service reaches general availability, you will be able to keep using the service as you have been. There may be some cosmetic changes to the interface, but your enrolled devices will stay enrolled, and you’ll be able to expand your enrollment when you’re ready. »