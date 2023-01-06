Microsoft is ending support for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 on October 10, 2023.

Microsoft advised users to migrate to Azure Virtual Machines or use Azure Arc to receive free Extended Security Updates for three more years.

Users can also purchase Extended Security Updates, which is renewable on an annual basis and provides security updates for year years after the end-of-life.

On the 4th of January, Microsoft made an announcement to notify users that the company will end support for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 on October 10. After this date, these operating systems will not get any security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates.

Azure or ESUs

Microsoft is offering Azure solutions for Windows Server 2012 users after the end-of-life date. Microsoft said that users can migrate applications and databases to Azure Virtual Machines and receive free Extended Security Updates for three years after the end of support. On-premise users can use Azure Arc to receive automated/scheduled ESU updates and installation and can also benefit from the security and governance capabilities of Azure.

Users who prefer on-premise solutions can switch to Windows Server 2022, or purchase Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows Server 2012. ESU provides up to three years of security updates only, which is renewable on an annual basis and ends on October 13, 2026.