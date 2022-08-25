The most recent release of the Windows Insider Preview version for the Dev channel has finally made Windows Terminal the default terminal.

The company announced this change at the end of the last year, however, the change didn’t land until now.

Currently, Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25188 sets Windows Terminal as the default terminal. It is unknown when this change will affect non-Insider users.

In the middle of December last year, Microsoft announced that Windows Terminal would be the default terminal for Windows 11. It was expected in the first big update for Windows 11 in early 2022, however, it did not happen. Now, the company makes Windows Terminal the default terminal application for Windows 11; but for its Insider version on the Dev channel.

The development has begun in 2019

The development of Windows Terminal have begun in 2019 and it is already available for use in both Windows 10 and Windows 11 series. Windows Terminal is maintained through Windows Store and is an independent application, which makes it much more flexible than Command Prompt and PowerShell; which works inside Windows Console Host (conhost.exe).

Microsoft has released a new Insider Preview build in the Dev channel for Windows 11, which has a version number of 25188, has finally made Windows Terminal the default terminal for the operating system. In the announcement for Windows 11 Insider build 25188, Microsoft stated;

« Windows Terminal is now the default terminal in Windows 11. This means all command-line applications will open in Windows Terminal automatically (Command Prompt and PowerShell, for example). The setting for this change can be found via Settings > Privacy & security > For developers. Please note that Windows Terminal version 1.15 or greater is required for this feature. »

It is currently unknown when this change will reflect in the non-Insider versions of Windows 11.