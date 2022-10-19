Microsoft announced that its open-source Windows Terminal became the default console for Windows 11 22H2.

Microsoft announced that its open-source Windows Terminal, which was in development for a few years, became the default console for Windows 11 22H2. Which means that all command line applications will now automatically open in Windows Terminal. Users need to be running Windows Terminal version 1.15 or greater for this behavior to take effect.

Features

Windows Terminal was initially announced in May 2019 and Microsoft open-sourced its repository with the announcement.

Windows Terminal allows users to have multiple command-line profiles, that are associated with command-line applications and can be customized individually according to the user’s needs. It automatically creates profiles for the users who are using Windows Subsystem for Linux or Visual Studio. At the first launch, PowerShell is assigned as the default profile, but users can change their default profile in the Startup settings.

Windows Terminal also supports tabs as well as multiple panes. Users can click the “+” button on the right side of the last tab to open a new tab with the default profile. Holding the Alt button and clicking the “+” button allows users to open a new pane with the default profile. To open new tabs and panes of different profiles by opening the new tab dropdown and clicking or holding Alt and clicking on the preferred profile.

Windows Terminal is coming with lots of actions, that give control to users over how they interact with the terminal. With the command palette, users can easily find and use it. The command palette can be opened with the Ctrl+Shift+P shortcut. Users can also customize the Actions on the Actions page in settings.

Windows Terminal is very customizable with various customization options. The most popular ones are profile-specific, which include the executable that’s launched, starting directory, profile icon, custom background image, color scheme, font, and transparency. Some popular application-specific options include restoring previous sessions on launch, theme, acrylic tab row, and automatic URL detection on hover.