The developers of the successful, open-source compatibility layer have fixed 19 different issues that existed in the code.

The Wine developers have launched the Wine 7.14 version as the weekly development cycle of the open-source compatibility layer which is popular among Linux users and is the heart of Steam’s Proton that enables playing Windows games on Linux. 19 bugs are also patched with the new release.

Wine 7.14 fixes some of the issues with a couple of games, including Civilization IV, Unravel Two, Waves Central, Cheat Engine, World of Tanks, Roblox, Total War Shogun 2, and various diversified fixes. The highlights of the Wine 7.14 release are;

More progress on syscall interface for USER32

Improved font fallbacks in DirectWrite

Some fixes for socket shutdowns

