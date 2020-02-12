WordCamp Asia 2020, which was planned to take place in Bangkok on February 21st was canceled because of COVID-19.

The organization of the WordCamp Asia 2020 has published an announcement. The co-founder of WordPress Matt Mullenweg decided to cancel the event due to recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns in the region. They will announce whether they have any specific plans for the next WordCamp Asia. It is expected to be held in the same event in early 2021. According to the announcement, they will not organize an online event.

Contact with organization representatives

WordCamps are defined as volunteer-organized conferences covering everything related to WordPress. Since 2006, WordPress community members have held a total of 1,080 WordCamps in 76 cities, 65 countries, and 6 continents. WordPressers come together and connect each other at these WordCamps.

There would be WordCamp Asis KidsCamp, Tribe Meetups, Community Bazaar, and other conferences in WordCamp Asia Event that would span through three days. There may be several different conferences that will be canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus. If you have plans to attend any international events and already bought tickets or made some bookings, please get in touch with the organization representatives.