WordCamp Europe 2020 in Porto has been postponed due to the increasing impact of COVID-19. After one month from this announcement, the WordCamp Europe team announced WordCamp Europe 2020 Online will take place over 4-6 June, with a virtual Contributor Day on 4 June. WordCamp Europe is in its 8th year.

An event at the Super Bock Arena is planned for 2021

In the last two days of the event, there will be live-streamed talks and workshops for half days. The details about WordCamp Europe 2020 Online will be shared soon. Last month, the team said that all paid WordCamp Europe WCEU 2020 tickets will be refunded automatically. For the next year, they are planning to hold the event at the Super Bock Arena (Pavilhão Rosa Mota) in Porto in early June 2021.

Another WordCamp event, WordCamp Asia 2020, was also canceled because of COVID-19. Normally, it was planned to take place in Bangkok on February 21.