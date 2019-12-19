After releasing WordPress’s latest version, WordPress 5.3.1, WordPress 5.3.2 Release Can (RC 1) is now available for testing.

The latest version of WordPress 5.3.1 comes with the bug, security fixes, and enhancements. Today, WordPress announced that WordPress 5.3.2 Release Can (RC 1) is now available for testing. 5.3.2 features five bug and regression fixes.

What’s in this release candidate?

• Date/Time component: #48957 – Call to a member function format() on boolean in wp-includes/feed.php

• Upload component: #48975 – Fix unhandled upper/lower case change in wp_unique_filename()

• Media component: #48960 – Failed to open dir: No such file or directory in Windows

• Build/Test tools component: #48145 – Random PHP test failures

• Administration component: #49003 – Permalink buttons lack color contrast in most alternate color schemes

The next major release will be version 5.4.

Source: 1