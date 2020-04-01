WordPress 5.4, which was led by Matt Mullenweg, Francesca Marano, and David Baumwald has been released. Its name came from American jazz musician Nat Adderley. This latest release comes with updates, including new social icons and buttons blocks, usability improvements to the block editor, and new APIs for developers to use in plugins and themes.

Two new blocks

As usual, this major release adds more to the block editor. It offers an improved editor experience. There are more ways to make posts and pages come alive with your best images. Users can easily build sections or galleries. Also, it comes with many features, including brand-new blocks, new ways with color, placing and replacing multimedia in each block.

Another biggest change in block editor is the fullscreen mode option. The block editor now defaults to fullscreen mode. For users who don’t want t use full-screen mode, unchecking the “Fullscreen mode” option is available.

At the personal privacy side, WordPress 5.4 includes a variety of privacy issues around the world. Users and stakeholders can easily reach the answer to how your team handles user data.

For developers

There are many essential features for developers in WordPress 5.4. Without a plugin and without writing custom walkers, developers can add custom fields to menu items. On the Menus admin screen, there are wp_nav_menu_item_custom_fields just before the move buttons of a nav menu item in the menu editor.

WordPress 5.4 Field Guide has been published to discover and to learn how to make these changes shine on your sites, themes, plugins.

To download WordPress 5.4 Adderley (latest version) from its official source, click here.