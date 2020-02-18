WordPress 5.4 Beta 1 is now released with new features and improvements and ready to be tested by developers for feedback.

Beta 1 version of WordPress 5.4 is released. WordPress 5.4 is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2020. Developers can now download or use the WordPress Beta Tester plugin to check new features and provide feedback to eliminate bugs. One of the most major changes in WordPress 5.4 Core is the new Block Editor.

Block Editor

WordPress 5.4 Core is merging ten releases of the Gutenberg plugin. The most notable new features are:

Two new blocks: social links and buttons.

More color options for Button, Cover, Group and Column blocks.

A Welcome Guide modal.

Tools for adding featured images in the Latest Posts block.

Easier navigation in the block breadcrumbs.

Some additional changes are:

On mobile, the toolbar stays on top, so you can’t lose it.

Easier image sizing in the Gallery block.

Drag-and-drop images into the featured-image box.

Several new APIs.

Friendlier offline error messages on REST API request failures.

Table block captions.

You can now color just parts of the text in any RichText block.

A new widget is also added to the WordPress 5.4 dashboard, which warns administrators of potential issues that could affect their site’s performance or security. A call-to-action button directs them to the Site Health screen for details and suggested fixes.