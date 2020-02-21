WordPress 5.4 Beta 2 is ready for testing. After the development phase, WordPress 5.4 will be released on March 31, 2020.

After the beta 1 phase ended, WordPress has announced that WordPress 5.4 Beta 2 is now available. Contributors who want to test beta 2 has two options. The first one is to try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin, the second option is to download the beta.

Changes in beta 2

27 bugs that were found since beta 1, have been fixed. Security fixes aside, the new release also comes with some changes. Here are the highlights:

Block editor: Columns in the Block Library that have unassigned-width will now grow equally.

Block editor: The custom gradient picker now works in languages other than English.

Block editor: When choosing colors is not possible, the color formatter no longer shows.

Privacy: The privacy request form fields have been adjusted to be more consistent on mobile.

Privacy: The notice offering help when editing the privacy policy page will no longer show at the top of All Pages in the admin area.

Site Health: The error codes for failed REST API tests now display correctly.

Contributors who find a bug can post it to the Alpha/Beta area in the support forums. After Beta 2 phase, the first major release of 2020, WordPress 5.4, will be released on March 31, 2020.