WordPress 5.4 Beta 3 is now ready for testing. The first major release of 2020, WordPress 5.4 will be released on March 31, 2020.

WordPress 5.4 Beta 2 had been opened testing on 21st February. Testing and feedback of beta 2 (and beta 1) over 24 tickets have been closed in the past week. In Beta 2, there were fixes for 27 bugs that were found since beta 1. It included also many security fixes. Now, WordPress announced that WordPress 5.4 Beta 3 is available.

2 ways to test

WordPress 5.4 beta can be tested in two ways. First, user can try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin. It is an easy way to get involved with Beta testing WordPress because once installed users can upgrade their website to the latest Beta or Release candidate by clicking of a button using the built-in upgrader. The second way is to download the beta.

WordPress 5.4 will include several refinements for better developer experience. After the development phase, WordPress 5.4 will be released on March 31, 2020.