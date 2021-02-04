WordPress 5.6.1 has been released with 20 bug fixes as well as 7 issues fixed for the block editor. WordPress 5.6.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.7.
To download WordPress 5.6.1
You can download WordPress 5.6.1 directly, or visit the Dashboard → Updates screen and click Update Now. If your sites support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.
WordPress Core changes on Trac:
#51056: Fetch_feed parsing of permalinks triggers simplepie preg_match warnings
#52327: Requested updates to the PHP Update Alert
#51940: The schema for the taxonomy property of a term in the REST API should not include all taxonomies
#51980: App Passwords: ‘Add New Application Password’ submit button is hidden on mobile devices in ‘User Profile’ page
#51995: WordPress 5.6: Classic editor menu is not sticky
#52003: Undefined index: PHP_AUTH_PW /wp-includes/user.php on line 469
#52013: Duplicate wp_authorize_application_password_form actions
#52030: Media metaboxes return fatal error if no author metadata present
#52038: Issue in WooCommerce with wp_editor() after update to WP 5.6
#52046: The Distraction Free Writing setting on the old Edit Post screen may be reset after page reload
#52065: Media gallery: ‘Align’ and ‘Link To’ fields missing from ‘Insert from URL’
#52066: Application Passwords are unusable in combination with password-protected /wp-admin
#52075: Word Count on Classic Editor doesn’t update in real-time on Firefox unless saved
#52097: Site Health Loopback Test doesn’t send admin cookies
#52135: False positive on `WP_Site_Health_Auto_Updates`
#52196: wp_get_attachment_metadata() is broken if no first argument is passed in.
#52205: REST API: Plugins Controller single plugin route fatal errors on multisite
#52299: Exported user data can be listed with directory listing
#52351: missing echo function for translate method
#52391: Gutenberg Updates for 5.6.1
