WordPress 5.6.1 has been released with 20 bug fixes as well as 7 issues fixed for the block editor. WordPress 5.6.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.7.

To download WordPress 5.6.1

You can download WordPress 5.6.1 directly, or visit the Dashboard → Updates screen and click Update Now. If your sites support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.

WordPress Core changes on Trac:

#51056: Fetch_feed parsing of permalinks triggers simplepie preg_match warnings

#52327: Requested updates to the PHP Update Alert

#51940: The schema for the taxonomy property of a term in the REST API should not include all taxonomies

#51980: App Passwords: ‘Add New Application Password’ submit button is hidden on mobile devices in ‘User Profile’ page

#51995: WordPress 5.6: Classic editor menu is not sticky

#52003: Undefined index: PHP_AUTH_PW /wp-includes/user.php on line 469

#52013: Duplicate wp_authorize_application_password_form actions

#52030: Media metaboxes return fatal error if no author metadata present

#52038: Issue in WooCommerce with wp_editor() after update to WP 5.6

#52046: The Distraction Free Writing setting on the old Edit Post screen may be reset after page reload

#52065: Media gallery: ‘Align’ and ‘Link To’ fields missing from ‘Insert from URL’

#52066: Application Passwords are unusable in combination with password-protected /wp-admin

#52075: Word Count on Classic Editor doesn’t update in real-time on Firefox unless saved

#52097: Site Health Loopback Test doesn’t send admin cookies

#52135: False positive on `WP_Site_Health_Auto_Updates`

#52196: wp_get_attachment_metadata() is broken if no first argument is passed in.

#52205: REST API: Plugins Controller single plugin route fatal errors on multisite

#52299: Exported user data can be listed with directory listing

#52351: missing echo function for translate method

#52391: Gutenberg Updates for 5.6.1

