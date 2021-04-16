WordPress unveiled WordPress 5.7.1 which is a short-cycle security and maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.8. It comes with 26 bug fixes in addition to two security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 4.7 have also been updated.

Security updates

You can download WordPress 5.7.1 by downloading from WordPress.org, or visit your Dashboard → Updates and click Update Now. If you have sites that support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.

Two security issues affect WordPress versions between 4.7 and 5.7. If you haven’t yet updated to 5.7, all WordPress versions since 4.7 have also been updated to fix the following security issues:

an XXE vulnerability within the media library affecting PHP 8 (Reported by SonarSourcefor)

a data exposure vulnerability within the REST API. (Reported by Mikael Korpelafor)

Maintenance updates

#52787 – Empty array for non-single post meta breaks post save through REST API

#52822 – PHPMailer change in WordPress 5.7 breaks working sites

#52670 – Admin pointer arrow border color darker than pointer content

#52713 – Reverse logic in wp_robots function and filter

#52743 – Hardcoded SVG image URLs on WP 5.7 About screen

#52750 – WP 5.7 colors inconsistent in get_option( ‘admin_color’ ) since color contrast changes

#52751 – UI issue on Privacy Policy Guide page

#52756 – Duplicate video URLs on WP 5.7 About screen

#52758 – 5.7 About Page: Image comparison doesn’t work on first load on some browsers

#52760 – Color not accessibility for AA

#52764 – Classic editor adding empty tags in some media embed situations

#52768 – WordPress post URL oEmbed rendering blocked by iframe lazy-loading

#52783 – Health Check mis-reports https functionality in certain situations

#52789 – Gallery layout block adds all media items when changing an image

#52816 – Post metabox style Twenty Seventeen has a border

#52826 – New wp_getimagesize() causing unexpected failures

#52834 – Reset password screen: improve buttons layout for better i18n

#52891 – Privacy: print screen reader text message

#52894 – The wp_sanitize_script_attributes function added in version 5.7 does not escape attributes in some cases

#52932 – Rest Api enum validation does not work correctly WordPress 5.7

#52961 – Add ‘object-position’ as an allowed CSS attribute

#52981 – Twenty Twenty-One: Update IE specific editor stylesheet

See more Software News