WordPress team announced that the first beta for the next version of WordPress is ready to download. They recommend running WordPress 5.8 Beta 1 on a test site. For testing WordPress 5.8 Beta 1, users have two options. The first way is to install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin. Direct downloading the beta version here (zip) is the second way to test WordPress 5.8 Beta 1.

New tools and improvements

It comes with powerful blocks, handpicked patterns, better tools. On the other side, support for Internet Explorer 11 ending in WordPress this year. With this release, users can convert a block or a collection of blocks into different patterns. In addition, users can discover blocks for Page Lists, Site Title, Logo, and Tagline. A permanent toolbar button for selecting a parent made more accessible by integrating with nested blocks.

There is a new template editor that allows creating new custom templates for a page using blocks in terms of improvements. New design tools for existing blocks come with more color, typography, spacing options, drag and drop for Cover backgrounds. Besides embed PDFs within the File block, users can upload and use WebP images in WordPress like a JPEG or PNG image.

