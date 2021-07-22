WordPress 5.8 “Tatum” is available for download or update in your dashboard. Art Tatum is a legendary jazz pianist. His formidable technique and willingness to push boundaries inspired musicians and changed what people thought could be done.

New blocks and patterns

Users can now add blocks in widget areas across their site and live preview through the Customizer. This feature enables users to create content: from no-code mini layouts to the vast library of core and third-party blocks. With the Query Loop Block, display posts based on specified parameters is possible.

The familiar block editor is to edit templates that hold your content activate a block theme or a theme that has opted in for this feature. While using a familiar block editor, users can switch from editing posts to editing pages and back again. There are more than 20 new blocks available within compatible themes.

ListView and duotone filters

To jump between layers of content and nested blocks, List View is helpful. It provides an overview of all the blocks in content that allows users to navigate quickly to the precise block they need. In addition to this, the pattern transformations tool will suggest block patterns based on the block.

Duotone filters in WordPress 5.8 are designed for colorizing images and covering blocks. Duotone can add a pop of color to designs and style images (or videos in the cover block) to integrate well with themes.

See more Software News