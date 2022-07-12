This maintenance release features 13 bug fixes in Core and 18 bug fixes for the Block Editor. WordPress 6.0.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release. You can review a summary of the key updates in this release by reading the RC1 announcement.

Next major release is version 6.1

The next major release will be version 6.1 planned for later in 2022. If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

You can download WordPress 6.0.1 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”. For more information, check out the version 6.0.1 HelpHub documentation page.