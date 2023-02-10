WordPress .com is testing two new blocks that employ AI to generate content in the form of pictures and paragraphs with the help of OpenAI.

In a post on the WordPress forums introducing the new AI functions, WordPress forum staff member arturpiszek made it clear that these are experimental features and requested feedback.

The benefits of AI-generated content are obvious, but the downside is that this type of content won’t be as engaging or personal as something written by a human. Google says that:

« Those seeking success in Google Search should be looking to produce original, high-quality, people-first content demonstrating qualities E-E-A-T (expertise, experience, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness). »

How does it work?

AI Paragraph

You can use the block to create a new paragraph from your content by inserting it or create an example article by starting with a title. The post will be auto-completed by AI Paragraph.

Sarah Gooding, a writer and editor tested these features and shared her findings on WPTavern. Her review of it reads:

« It does a decent job, but it would be more useful if you could start from a blank page and feed it a prompt instead, as one of the main benefits of using AI for generating content is that it can offer a starting place from which the writer can improve. »

AI Image

Using the text prompt as a guide, AI Image will allow users to create new images.

According to Sarah Gooding’s test, AI images were a bit tricky to work with.

« I was not terribly impressed with the images, which every time seemed blurry and ill-conceived. Some of them bore an almost cruel likeness to the prompts, with living creatures and humans faring poorly compared to images of inanimate objects. The faces are almost always distorted with what appears to be bits of flesh melting off. Unless a user is unusually skilled in crafting the prompts, they may struggle to get any useful images. »

It seems that these new features need a lot of testing and tweaking before they can be available to the public as of now.

How to test

You can find those blocks by searching for AI Paragraph, AI Image or Magic.